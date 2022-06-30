Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,260,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,446. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $195.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 422,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 124,355 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 540,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

