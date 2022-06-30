Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $71,184.68 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $71,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,846,000.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Eric Venker sold 136,421 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $504,757.70.

On Monday, April 25th, Eric Venker sold 5,107 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $19,610.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,706,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,870,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 806,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 495,862 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

