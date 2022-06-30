Insider Selling: Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) insider Tito Serafini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,875 shares in the company, valued at $462,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCEL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the third quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.