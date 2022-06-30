Insider Buying: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Acquires 436 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SFBC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 51.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

