Insider Buying: Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ) Insider Purchases 55,147 Shares of Stock

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) insider Stephen Paul West bought 55,147 shares of Roquefort Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,963.23 ($6,089.11).
LON:ROQ traded up GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,355. The firm has a market cap of £6.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. Roquefort Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.43 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 13.63 ($0.17).
Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
