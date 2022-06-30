Insider Buying: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 556,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

