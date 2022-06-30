Insider Buying: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ OCSL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $7.81.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 556,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
