Insider Buying: Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) Insider Acquires £9,944 in Stock

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) insider Sandra Stash bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($12,199.73).

DEC stock opened at GBX 113.95 ($1.40) on Thursday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The company has a market cap of £969.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.89%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -0.47%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

