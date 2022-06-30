Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Purchases 25,477 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 25,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $267,763.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,068,875 shares in the company, valued at $53,273,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 40,062 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $413,840.46.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 47,579 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $500,531.08.

On Thursday, June 16th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $276,983.85.

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,330. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

