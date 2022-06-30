Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Purchases 105,000 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director B. Riley Asset Management, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,380.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CAMP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 716,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,092. The firm has a market cap of $150.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.27. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.41%. CalAmp’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CalAmp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CalAmp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

