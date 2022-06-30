Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 36,333 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 36,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,123.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 229,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.76. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 24.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 153.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,072 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 122.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.