InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,123. InMode has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.