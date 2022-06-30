ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Down to $10.17

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $9.69. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 64,563 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.51) to €12.80 ($13.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.60) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

