Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 14,618 shares.The stock last traded at $43.40 and had previously closed at $43.99.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,188,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 151,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 24,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

