Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74 on August 11th

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7392 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.73.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

