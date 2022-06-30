India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.29 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 98.25 ($1.21). 81,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 177,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.23).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.62.
India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:IGC)
Featured Stories
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.