India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.29 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 98.25 ($1.21). 81,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 177,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.23).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.62.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile (LON:IGC)

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

