Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of RPV stock opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

