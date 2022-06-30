Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 310 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,782,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

