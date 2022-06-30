Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.