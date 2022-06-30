Independent Wealth Network Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.09 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09.

