Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $509,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,626,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $331.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.43 and its 200-day moving average is $392.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

