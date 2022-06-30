Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.