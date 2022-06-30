Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 628 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

