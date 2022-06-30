Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 17,764 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 669.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

