Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.