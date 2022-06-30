Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Imperial Helium stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 12,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,241. Imperial Helium has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

