Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Update

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMUN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118. Immune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85.

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

