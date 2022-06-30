IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 92.1% from the May 31st total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IMAC to $5.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,701,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. The company had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IMAC stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.33% of IMAC worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

