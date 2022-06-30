Iconic Token Trading Down 8.5% This Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $920,498.51 and approximately $201.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.17 or 0.01845304 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00193176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.