Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Down 30.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) shares traded down 30.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 15 ($0.18) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

