Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.05

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 543716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.76.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

