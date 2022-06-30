Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.53. 439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Huaneng Power International ( NYSE:HNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Huaneng Power International during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects.

