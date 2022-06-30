HSBC Upgrades Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) to “Buy”

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.92) to GBX 2,800 ($34.35) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.41) to GBX 3,280 ($40.24) in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,040.00.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.59. Severn Trent has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.