Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,835. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.00. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

