Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 572 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.24. 61,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,923. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.