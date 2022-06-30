Howard Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the period.

PGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

