Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,740,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 481,865 shares of the stock traded hands. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.