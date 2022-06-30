Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,436,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.85. 1,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

