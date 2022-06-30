Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 501 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 5.4% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.41. 17,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,288. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

