Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,476,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,566,000.

Shares of LQDH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,806. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90.

