Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $127.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

