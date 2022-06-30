Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 264,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,619,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

