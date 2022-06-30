Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases New Shares in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:FNGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNGG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,562. Direxion Daily Select Large Caps & FANGs Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

