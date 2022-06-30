Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $572,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $69.68. The company had a trading volume of 269,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $118.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

