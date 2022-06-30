Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after acquiring an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,588. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

