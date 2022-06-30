Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.79. The company had a trading volume of 792,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947,242. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

