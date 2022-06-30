Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 14.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $47,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 179,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,038 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 43,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,458. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

