Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $276.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
