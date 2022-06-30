Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,823. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $276.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $133.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $329,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $83,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.