Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $13.18 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.18 or 0.00065742 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $165.43 million and $14.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00280078 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00079885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,006 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

