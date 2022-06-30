Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.02. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 51 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

