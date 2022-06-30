HoDooi (HOD) Price Tops $0.0436 on Major Exchanges

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.01806622 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00189758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016122 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

